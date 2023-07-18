New way has been discovered by scientists to tune in to the symphony of the cosmos

Scientists have discovered a new method to experience the symphony of the cosmos by using sonification, a technique that translates data into sound. This allows us to listen to the harmonies created by the planets in their orbits, a concept first theorized by the ancient Greek philosopher Pythagoras. By assigning musical notes to points of light in images captured by space telescopes, sonification enables humans to explore the cosmos with both their eyes and ears.

Sonification has the potential to particularly benefit those with impaired vision, as it allows them to appreciate the fascinating beauty of nebulae and galaxies in the universe. To facilitate this, a team at the Chandra X-Ray Observatory, based at Harvard, has developed a program that converts astronomical data into sound. They have also been working on creating tactile versions of space images using printing and 3D modeling for visually impaired and blind individuals. Since sonification is a digital process, it has proven to be an effective way to continue the project during remote working conditions.

Through the sonification process, intriguing soundscapes have been created by embedding musical notes into the images based on the light’s wavelength or brightness. The resulting sounds are produced through a digital image scan. One notable example is the sonification of a near-infrared image of gas clouds known as the “Cosmic Cliffs” in the Carina Nebula, captured by NASA’s James Webb Telescope. This region, located in the Carina constellation approximately 7,500 light-years from Earth, is known for its stellar activity, with stars dying and being born regularly. The sonification of the image follows the contours of the “mountain range” using gentle notes from wind instruments, while the brightest stars elicit clangs and crashes from cymbals.

It’s important to note that the images used in sonification are the result of scientific processes. X-ray and infrared data, which are not visible to the human eye, are routinely converted by scientists into visual space images using digital techniques. Sonification adds another dimension to these images, allowing us to explore the cosmos in a multisensory way and appreciate its wonders through sound.