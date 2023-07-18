Next regional conference of Loka Kerala Sabha to be held in Saudi Arabia

Thiruvananthapuram: The next regional conference of Loka Kerala Sabha will be held in Saudi Arabia. The event will be held in Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam on October 19, 20, and 21, respectively. The Kerala chief minister and the other ministers will attend the programme.

The previous regional meeting was held in the USA last month. Loka Kerala Sabha is an attempt by the Kerala government to bring the Malayali diaspora living around the globe under one platform. While Rs 50 lakhs was allocated for the Loka Kerala Sabha secretariat, Rs 50 lakhs for the meeting’s promotional activities, and for the food, travel and accommodation of the delegates. The rest of the money will be spent on the expenses of the expert committee that will work on various fronts for releasing the objectives of the previous meetings.

It was also decided to set up a Loka Kerala Centre at Kannamangalam in Mavelikkara for the Malayali expatriates. An international cultural festival highlighting the art forms of Kerala will also be organised. Rs 1 crore was allocated. The Loka Kerala Centre will be built on five acres of land under NORKA. The expatriate community will also provide financial aid. The building is designed after the India International Center in New Delhi. Several schemes for benefiting expatriates who return to Kerala are also in the pipeline. Old age care initiatives are also a part of the vivid project. A cultural festival will be organised at the district level as well. A budget of Rs 30 lakhs will be kept aside for this.