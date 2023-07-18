RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das meets World Bank President Ajay Banga during G20 summit

Gandhinagar: Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das met World Bank President Ajay Banga during the G20 Summit in Gandhinagar, Gujarat and discussed various issues.

Taking to Twitter, the Reserve Bank of India said, ‘Governor @DasShaktikanta and Ajay Banga, President, @WorldBank met at #Gandhinagar during the #G20summit and held discussions on a range of issues’.

Indian-American Ajay Banga, who is in Gandhinagar in Gujarat to attend the third G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting, had earlier said that he is more optimistic today about India economically than he has been for a long time and lauded the government’s initiatives towards digitization of infrastructure.

The World Bank President referred to IMF and World Bank predictions about the world getting a little challenging for a year or so and asserted that a forecast is not destiny. Banga, a finance and development expert, took over as World Bank President last month.