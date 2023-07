Kochi: The Customs Department seized gold worth Rs 29.75 lakh at Cochin International Airport, officials said on Tuesday. The gold, hidden in three capsules, was seized from a passenger, who arrived at Kochi from Dubai, officials added.

‘Three capsules containing gold in paste form, totaling 629.50 grammes, were seized. The capsules were concealed inside his rectum’, said an official. Further details are awaited.