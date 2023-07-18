WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Granted Interim Bail Amidst Sexual Harassment Allegations

Outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has been granted two-day interim bail by a Delhi court in a case involving allegations of sexual harassment of women wrestlers.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjeet Singh provided relief to Brij Bhushan upon a personal bond of Rs 25,000. Vinod Tomar, the suspended assistant secretary of WFI, was also granted bail in the same case. Brij Bhushan and Tomar appeared before the court as per the issued summons and sought bail.

The Delhi Police had filed a charge sheet against Brij Bhushan on June 15, including charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. Tomar was charged with abetment of the offenses. Brij Bhushan’s counsel raised concerns about a media trial, prompting the judge to suggest the possibility of an application before the High Court or trial court.

Another FIR was registered against Brij Bhushan under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, following allegations made by a minor wrestler. The FIRs detail multiple instances of alleged sexual harassment over a decade, including inappropriate touching, groping, stalking, and intimidation.