After lookout notice, Maharashtra bureaucrat prevented from departing India

On July 14, a senior Maharashtra official named Sanjeev Jaiswal was denied boarding and prevented from travelling to Colombo, Sri Lanka, due to an investigation being conducted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into the Covid Centre Scam. During a search of Sanjeev Jaiswal’s home last month in relation to the suspected scam, the ED discovered property documents worth crores.

Jaiswal, who was travelling with his wife, claimed that the state government had given him permission to fly internationally. However, he was denied permission to fly due to a Look Out Circular (LOC) issued by the investigating agency.

The ED discovered during the searches last month that the IAS official and his wife owned 24 properties, largely in Mumbai and other regions of Maharashtra, totaling about Rs 100 crore. Documents with records of fixed deposits totaling more than Rs 15 crore have also been confiscated by the federal investigation agency.

Sanjeev Jaiswal provided clarification regarding the documents that had been confiscated, claiming that the fixed deposits and properties worth approximately Rs 34 crore were gifts from his father-in-law, a retired official, to his wife.