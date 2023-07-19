Bipolar disorder associated with increased risk of early death

According to new research published in BMJ Mental Health, people with bipolar illness are six times more likely to die prematurely from external causes such as accidents, violence, and suicide than those without the condition. The Finnish population-based study also discovered that they are twice as likely to die from physical illnesses such as heart and/or respiratory disorders, or cancer, with alcohol playing a significant role.

People with bipolar disorder have a higher risk of dying prematurely, but the reasons for this, particularly the role of physical illnesses, were unknown, according to researchers from Niuvanniemi Hospital in Finland and other institutes in Sweden and the United Kingdom. They followed 47,018 persons with bipolar disorder, with an average age of 38 at the start of the study (2004-2018). Their information came from national medical and social insurance registers. More over half of those identified (57%) were female.

Overall, 3,300 (7%) died during the monitoring period, compared to 141,536 fatalities in the general population excluding those with the condition, researchers discovered and determined the increased risk of mortality to be 6 times owing to external causes and 2 times due to physical conditions. The average age of death was 50 years, with men accounting for roughly two-thirds of all deaths. 61% of the 3,300 deaths (2027) were caused by physical factors, while 39% (1273) were caused by external factors.