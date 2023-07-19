Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer was shot in total 57 days, reveals Cillian Murphy

In a recent interview on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast, Cillian Murphy, the lead actor of Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer,” shared that the film was completed in record time. Murphy revealed that they managed to make the movie in an astonishingly fast pace of just 57 days. The actor described the pace of production as insane.

Comparatively, Nolan’s previous films had longer shooting schedules. For instance, his World War II survival thriller “Dunkirk” was filmed over 68 days, and “Tenet” took 96 days to shoot.

“Oppenheimer” heavily features Cillian Murphy in the majority of scenes, making the shorter shooting schedule even more intense for the actor. Murphy commented on the set, stating that while the sets were large, the atmosphere felt more like an independent film. The crew consisted of Nolan, the cameraman, a boom operator, and occasionally additional crew members for larger set pieces. There were no video monitors or elaborate setups, as Nolan prefers a more analog approach to filmmaking.

Interestingly, despite the film’s relatively short shooting time, “Oppenheimer” is one of Nolan’s longest films to date. During production, the cast and crew lived together in the same hotel. However, as Murphy portrayed the titular character, he chose to stay apart from the others and did not join them for dinner.

Nolan and Murphy have a longstanding working relationship, having collaborated on several films, including three Batman movies, “Inception,” “Dunkirk,” and now “Oppenheimer,” which is set to be released on July 21.