Delhi weather update: For first time in 45 years Yamuna touches the walls of Taj Mahal

The heavy and continuous rainfall in Delhi has not only led to the Yamuna River breaching the danger mark and causing a flood in the capital city but has also resulted in a similar situation in Agra. For the first time in approximately 45 years, the river has reached a level where it has submerged a garden and reached the walls of the Taj Mahal, one of the seven Wonders of the World.

According to local authorities, the water level in the city of Agra reached 497.99 feet, with the outer parts of Itimad-ud-Daula’s tomb and the Dussehra Ghat near the Taj Mahal also being affected. Concerns have been raised about the potential risks to other historical monuments in the area.

However, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has assured that the UNESCO World Heritage Site of the Taj Mahal is not under threat. Officials from ASI have stated that the water has not entered the basement of the monument. Meanwhile, in Agra, relief preparations have been intensified as the water level in the Yamuna River continues to rise.

The road leading to the Taj Mahal has also been affected, with waterlogging occurring due to backflow from drains that empty into the flooded river. District Magistrate Navneet Chahal conducted inspections in low-lying areas of Agra city and directed officials to make necessary arrangements in case of a flood-like situation.

Authorities have created posts, and boatmen and divers are on alert to handle any potential flood-like situation. Residents in low-lying areas have been advised to remain vigilant. Additional preparations have also been made near the villages in the Agra district that border the Chambal River.

The rise in the water level of the Yamuna River in Agra can be attributed to the release of large volumes of water from the Okhla barrage and Mathura’s Gokul barrage. In the last 24 hours, substantial amounts of water were released into the Yamuna River from these barrages, leading to the increase in water level in Agra.

In Delhi, the Yamuna River has been overflowing for several days due to incessant rainfall, surpassing the danger mark and causing flooding in various parts of the city. Last week, the river set a new record by reaching a level of 207.55m.