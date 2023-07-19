For Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s roadshow, tribal family’s house in MP covered

A tribal family’s home in Seoni, Madhya Pradesh, has been covered in green cloth by the local government in advance of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s roadshow.

According to reports, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s roadshow will last an hour and travel two kilometres.

It was found that a deteriorated house belonging to a tribal family had been constructed between other homes at the start of this event. The authorities responded by covering the home in green material.

Sonvati Kudope, a 62-year-old indigenous woman who resides in this home, indicated that it is composed of flimsy materials and is in bad shape. The government has draped green fabric over almost 50% of the building.

She continued by saying that when her daughter questioned the authorities about covering the house with fabric, they had every right to do so.

This occurs just days after Shivraj Singh Chouhan was spotted washing the feet of Dashmat Rawat, a tribal labourer who had been urinated on by a guy. Even the tribal man received an apology from him for the incident.