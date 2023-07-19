For throwing paper at deputy speaker, 9 BJP legislators in Karnataka suspended

The Karnataka Assembly session was suspended for the remainder for the actions of nine Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators who threw papers at the deputy speaker while he was seated.

The suspensions followed riotous events that broke out at the Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Wednesday as BJP MLAs vented their resentment at the Speaker’s decision to forgo a lunch break during the House session.

The unrest took place as a result of the BJP protesting the Congress administration and charging it with ‘misusing’ IAS officers to meet with opposition politicians during the previous two days.

Speaker UT Khader was not present, thus Deputy Speaker Rudrappa Lamani presided over the proceedings. Speaker Khader had earlier announced that there would be no lunch break and that the talks on the Budget and requests would continue.

Speaker of the Karnataka Assembly Khader proposed that members who wanted to eat lunch do so and then come back for the deliberations.

The BJP members expressed their displeasure by throwing papers at the Chair and Deputy Speaker Lamani as opposition members from the Janata Dal (Secular) (JD(S)) and the BJP protested from the House’s well, claiming that 30 IAS officers had been sent to work for the leaders of the Congress alliance in advance of the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

The BJP members gathered for a brief huddle before abruptly hurling documents at the Chair, asking to know the reason behind the Speaker’s decision to continue the session despite the protests and without a lunch break.

As other members started to hurl papers at the Deputy Speaker, the situation worsened and an uproar ensued in the parliament. In an effort to shield Deputy Speaker Lamani from the chaos, Assembly Marshals ringed the Chair.

The MLAs who caused the commotion were later suspended for the remainder of the session.

The ‘unruly’ behaviour of the BJP leaders was denounced by the Congress MLAs, adding to the tense mood in the House. The Deputy Speaker then called the meeting to adjourn for the remainder of the day.

Five legislation earlier in the day were carried without any discussion, despite protests from BJP and JD(S) members in the House well.

Following the House’s adjournment, BJP leaders, including former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, stated that they were thinking about introducing a resolution of no confidence in the Speaker.