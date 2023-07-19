‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3′ to release digitally on Disney­+ Hotstar

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” from Marvel Studios will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on August 2, the streaming company announced Tuesday. The film, which was released in theatres on May 5, will be accessible for streaming in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

The cast of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” will see Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Rocket (Bradley Cooper), Drax (Dave Bautista), and Groot (Vin Diesel) settling into life on Knowhere, a fictional location in Marvel Comics that serves as an interdimensional crossroads and scientific observatory.

Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Will Poulter, and Maria Bakalova also appear in the film. James Gunn directed the film and also wrote the screenplay. Kevin Feige, the head of Marvel Studios, is the producer. Executive producers include Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Nikolas Korda, Sara Smith, and Simon Hatt.