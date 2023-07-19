Honey Rose Delights in Portraying Strong Character, Opens Up About Viral ‘Rachel’ Poster

Honey Rose Opens Up About Viral ‘Rachel’ Poster: Excited to Play a Strong Character

The first-look poster of Honey Rose’s upcoming film ‘Rachel’ has generated a lot of interest on social media. The actor sports an intense look in the poster and can be seen holding a blood-stained knife in what seems to be a butcher shop. The chilling backdrop also creates a lot of intrigue.

Honey says the titular character Rachel is the most powerful character she has done till date. “I am happy to be associated with the project and play a strong character like Rachel. I can’t reveal too much about the character as of now, but it’s something I have not done before.”

Honey is also excited about working with a woman director for the first time. “I am glad I will be playing this strong character directed by Anandini Bala who is also making her debut as a filmmaker. I have been approached by two women directors in the past to play the lead in their film. However, unfortunately, those films did not materialise. It’s quite sad to see how many women filmmakers are struggling to fulfill their dreams in our industry. Most of the time they don’t find producers to back their projects,” feels Honey.

Honey says she did not think twice to play Rachel. “The story has been developed from a short story written by Rahul Manappattu. When Abrid Shine, who is co-writing the script for the film, approached me to do the character, I readily agreed.”

Pros and cons of playing glamorous roles

Honey, who was last seen in the Telugu film ‘Veera Simha Reddy’ starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, admits she lost a few roles because she has been considered ‘too glamorous’. “It does feel bad at times since we as actors long to do such characters. Filmmakers should trust us with such roles. However, I should admit the ‘glamorous’ image has helped me too.”

The actor also addressed the social media onslaught she has been facing for sometime now, especially since she started accepting invites for product launches and inaugurations. To be honest, I have been facing this abuse only on social media. When I visit these places in person, I am showered with a lot of love. I believe those who comment about me are actually jobless!”

Honey was quick to add that she finds some of the trolls amusing. “Some of the comments are genuinely funny. It was hilarious when people commented they thought I was inaugurating a butcher-shop when we released the first-look poster of ‘Rachel’. I focus only on the good comments and move on in life.”

‘Rachel’ is a collaborative effort by Badusha Productions and Pen & Paper Creations with Badusha N M, Shinoy Mathew, and Abrid as the producers.