In Maharashtra, baby falls from father’s arms into gutter during heavy rain

On Wednesday, a four-month-old baby fell from his father’s arms and into an overflowing drain between the Kalyan and Thakurli railway stations in Maharashtra. The baby slipped from the father’s arms as he was traversing a bridge above the drain while holding the child.

Due to waterlogging on the track, the father’s local train from Ambernath was delayed for two hours. After waiting for two hours, the parents of the infant attempted to cross a little bridge across the drain. The baby dropped out of the father’s arms as they crossed the drains.

Rain had an impact on local railway services between Dombivli and Thakurli.

Authorities from the municipality and the railway police have started a search effort to find the infant. There have been no indicators of the baby thus far.

Eknath Shinde, the chief minister of Maharashtra, responded to the tragedy by advising people to stay inside unless absolutely necessary. All rescue teams, according to the chief minister, are on high alert and have been urged to make sure that no other unfortunate incidents happen.