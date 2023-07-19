Indian Citizens Secure 40% of Ireland’s Overseas Work Permits

Indians Secure Largest Share of Ireland’s Work Permits Among Overseas Citizens

During the first half of 2023, Indian citizens obtained the highest proportion of work permits issued by Ireland to foreign nationals, accounting for 40% of the total, according to official data.

Between January 1 and June 30, 2023, Ireland granted a total of 15,336 work permits to citizens from other countries, with 5,855 of them being allocated to Indians. Brazil came in second with 1,388 permits, followed by the Philippines with 1,334, Pakistan with 773, China with 723, South Africa with 604, and Nigeria with 421.

In terms of rejected applications, India also topped the list. Out of the 833 applications that were denied, 191 were from Indian citizens.

The health-social care sector received the highest number of work permits in Ireland, reflecting a significant demand for personnel in this area. Additionally, a substantial number of permits were issued in the Information and Communication sector. The country is grappling with a severe shortage of skilled professionals in the health-social care field.

Looking ahead, it is estimated that by 2051, Ireland will have approximately 2.1 million people aged 65 years and above, signifying an increased need for extra care and support.