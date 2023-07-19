Japan Airlines to operate nonstop flights to this city

Tokyo: The flag carrier of Japan, Japan Airlines (JAL) has announced new international flight service. The air carrier informed that it will operate new nonstop daily service between Tokyo and Doha, Qatar. The service will start from summer 2024. This route will be the first direct flight to the Middle East operated by a Japanese airline.

Japan Airlines will operate daily flight departing from Tokyo Haneda International Airport (HND) and arriving at Hamad International Airport (DOH) in Doha. The airline will deploy its Boeing 787-9 for the service.