Lufthansa to operate direct flights to Munich from this Indian city

Jul 19, 2023, 07:22 pm IST

Bengaluru: The flag carrier of Germany, Lufthansa announced new flight service from India. The second-largest airline in Europe will operate flight services from Bengaluru to Munich. The service will start from  November 2023.

The air carrier will deploy its A350 aircraft for the service.

Schedule of service:

Flight No      Flight route    Departure                       Arrival                                  Operation date      

LH 764         Munich – Bengaluru       1210 0110+1                  Wed, Fri, Sun

LH 765         Bengaluru – Munich       0300   0815                             Mon, Thu, Sat

The schedule of the flight operation for LH 765 (Bengaluru to Munich) and LH 764 (Munich to Bengaluru) is planned to cater to the needs of both business and leisure travellers.

 

