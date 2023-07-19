Lufthansa to operate direct flights to Munich from this Indian city

Bengaluru: The flag carrier of Germany, Lufthansa announced new flight service from India. The second-largest airline in Europe will operate flight services from Bengaluru to Munich. The service will start from November 2023.

The air carrier will deploy its A350 aircraft for the service.

Schedule of service:

Flight No Flight route Departure Arrival Operation date

LH 764 Munich – Bengaluru 1210 0110+1 Wed, Fri, Sun

LH 765 Bengaluru – Munich 0300 0815 Mon, Thu, Sat

The schedule of the flight operation for LH 765 (Bengaluru to Munich) and LH 764 (Munich to Bengaluru) is planned to cater to the needs of both business and leisure travellers.