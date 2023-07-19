Maharashtra Assembly suspended after Samajwadi MLA Abu Azmi’s ‘Vande Mataram, Allah’ remark

On Wednesday, there was a commotion in the Maharashtra legislative Assembly as a number of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators protested Samajwadi Party legislator Abu Azmi’s comments on Vande Mataram. The House needed to be suspended.

Because we believe in one Allah, we are unable to bow to Vande Mataram, Abu Azmi added.

The Samajwadi Party is a part of the Opposition alliance, which was denounced by the BJP and requested to explain its leaders’ positions on the Vande Mataram controversy.

The topic of rioting in the Sambhajinagar district was raised by Abu Azmi, who also expressed his displeasure with the ‘Vande Mataram’ cry.

Some claim that Chanting Vande Mataram is a need if one to reside in India. We are unable to accomplish it. We only trust in one God, he declared. ‘We can’t bow down our head on Vande Mataram because we believe in one Allah. We don’t bow our head to our mother,’ he added.

His statement drew vehement criticism from BJP MLAs, sparking an argument in the Assembly.

Intervening and pleading with the lawmakers to behave properly, Speaker Rahul Narwekar. ‘Azmi’s remarks are unrelated to the matter. He should pay attention to the issue at hand that is being discussed,’ Narwekar stated.

The protest persisted despite the Speaker’s attempts to restore order, so he decided to adjourn the House for 10 minutes.

The Samajwadi Party MLA was compelled to provide clarification as a result of Abu Azmi’s remark, which caused a significant political uproar. He told reporters outside the Maharashtra legislature, ‘I respect Vande Mantram but I can’t read it because my religion says we can’t bow down to anyone except Allah.’

Shehzad Poonawalla, the national spokesperson for the BJP, criticised Abu Azmi for his comment on Twitter.

‘Samajwadi party is a part of I.N.D.I.A…& its MLA says in the Maharashtra assembly that I will not say Vande Mataram, it is against my religion. They go and bow their heads in front of Aurangzeb but shy away from saying Vande Mataram, those who keep India in their name, why is their work always anti-India?’ Poonawalla asked.

With as many as 26 opposition parties joining forces on Tuesday to create the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), Rahul Gandhi declared that the battle will be ‘between INDIA and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’ as they prepared to take on the BJP-led NDA.

India, according to Poonawalla, was mentioned by the opposition alliance but was not on their agenda.

‘Earlier, SP released terrorists and patronised Yakub (Memon), Afzal (Guru). Congress questioned the surgical strike, Balakot, and 26/11 was blamed on India, not Pakistan. This is their true face,’ he alleged.

‘Will Mamata-di, Kharge ji, Rahul ji tell us their stand?’ Poonawalla asked.