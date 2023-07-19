NRI’s Death & Missing Gold: Police to Conduct Polygraph on 3 Accused

Bekal Police are seeking permission from the Kasaragod Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) to conduct polygraph tests on three individuals accused in connection with the suspicious death of an NRI businessman from Poochakkad, Pallikkara grama panchayat.

The deceased, M C Gafoor (53), was a prominent businessman who owned several supermarkets in Dubai and Sharjah. His death, which occurred during Ramadan, was initially believed to be due to natural causes, possibly a heart attack. However, after his funeral, it was discovered that gold ornaments weighing 4.9 kg and worth approximately Rs 2.85 crore were missing from his residence. The missing gold was reportedly borrowed from various family members.

Gafoor’s son, Muzamil, filed a complaint about the missing gold, naming a woman who claimed to possess supernatural powers and had ties to the family as the main suspect. Subsequently, another complaint was filed, raising suspicions about the circumstances of Gafoor’s death.

In an attempt to uncover the whereabouts of the missing gold, Bekal Police intend to conduct polygraph tests on the three accused individuals. However, the tests can only proceed with the consent of the accused. If they agree, the information gathered from the tests cannot be used as a confession, but it may provide valuable evidence that can be presented in court.

To further investigate Gafoor’s death, the police exhumed his body for an autopsy. While chemical tests showed no traces of poison, the exact cause of death remains inconclusive due to the state of decomposition. The police are awaiting the final autopsy report to shed more light on the matter.

The polygraph tests are now seen as a crucial step in the ongoing investigation, as the police hope to unravel the mystery surrounding the missing gold and bring clarity to the circumstances of Gafoor’s untimely demise.