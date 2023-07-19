Porsche launches 2023 Cayenne facelift and Cayenne Coupe facelift in India: Price, features

Mumbai: German automobile manufacturer specializing in high-performance sports cars, SUVs and sedans, Porsch launched its 2023 Porsche Cayenne facelift and Cayenne Coupe facelift in India. The Cayenne will cost Rs 1.36 crore and the Cayenne Coupe will cost Rs 1.42 crore (both prices ex-showroom).Deliveries are expected to commence next month.

The 2023 Porsche Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe are powered by a 3.0-litre V6 turbo-petrol engine. The engine produces 348 bhp and 500 Nm of torque. It is mated o an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Also Read: Realme launches C53 in India: Price, specifications

The 2023 Porsche Cayenne lineup comes with several features and advanced electronic aids. This include Matrix LED headlamps, Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), adaptive air suspension, six-piston aluminum monobloc brake calipers, a panoramic sunroof, and various other enhancements. It also features electric adjustable sports seats, ambient lighting, four-zone climate control, wireless charging, and a powerful 10-speaker 150-watt sound system.