Singapore Airlines to increase flight seats to this Indian city

Kolkata: The national air carrier of Singapore, Singapore Airlines (SIA) has decided to increase the flight seats to Kolkata. The airline will deploy its Airbus A350-900 on the route. At present the service is carried out by Boeing 737-8 aircraft. This will be from 17-20 October 2023, and again on 26 and 27 October 2023.

Also Read: IDBI Bank launches new fixed deposit scheme: Details

Singapore Airlines currently flies daily from Kolkata to Singapore, operating its 154-seater B737-8 aircraft from Tuesdays to Fridays and its 303-seater A350-900 aircraft every Monday, Saturday and Sunday. With this upgauge, the Airline will operate daily A350-900 services from 14-23 October 2023 and again from 26-30 October 2023, thus increasing SIA’s total capacity from Kolkata by 22% over the Durga Puja period.