Study Reveals Exercise as an Effective Strategy to Alleviate Period Cramps

While exercise may not completely eliminate period cramps, it can help reduce their severity and provide some relief. Here are some exercises that may help alleviate period cramps:

1. Walking: Engaging in low-impact aerobic exercises like brisk walking can increase blood flow and release endorphins, which can help reduce pain and discomfort.

2. Yoga: Gentle yoga poses, particularly those that target the lower abdomen and pelvic area, can help relieve menstrual cramps. Child’s pose, cat-cow pose, and supine twist are examples of poses that may provide relief.

3. Pilates: Pilates exercises focus on strengthening the core muscles and improving flexibility, which can help alleviate menstrual cramps. Consult with a certified instructor for specific exercises that target the abdominal area.

4. Cycling: Light cycling or using a stationary bike can promote blood circulation and relieve cramps. Start with low resistance and gradually increase as tolerated.

5. Stretching: Gentle stretching exercises, such as stretching the lower back, hips, and thighs, can help relax tense muscles and reduce cramp discomfort.

6. Swimming: Swimming is a low-impact exercise that provides overall body relaxation and can help alleviate period cramps. The water’s buoyancy also reduces pressure on the joints.

7. Aerobic exercises: Engaging in moderate-intensity aerobic exercises like jogging, dancing, or aerobics can release endorphins, improve blood flow, and potentially reduce the intensity of period cramps.

Remember, it’s essential to listen to your body and not overexert yourself during your period. If your cramps are severe or exercise worsens the pain, it’s best to consult with a healthcare professional for further evaluation and guidance.