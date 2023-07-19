The first official trailer for the science fiction action thriller film, The Creator, has been released. Directed by British filmmaker Gareth Edwards, known for his work on Godzilla (2014) and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016), The Creator is set in a future world where humanity is at war with artificial intelligence. John David Washington leads the cast as Joshua, an ex-special forces agent on a mission to save the world in a futuristic sci-fi setting. Joshua, who is grieving the disappearance of his wife, is enlisted to track down and eliminate the enigmatic Creator, an AI mastermind who has developed a mysterious weapon that could potentially end both the war and humanity.

As Joshua and his elite team venture into enemy territory, they uncover a shocking truth. The trailer, set to Aerosmith’s “Dream On,” showcases intense action sequences and hints at an intriguing sci-fi thriller that is worth anticipating.

Given Gareth Edwards’ track record in the sci-fi genre, expectations are high. The central concept of the film is interesting, and the action scenes appear impressive, featuring epic battles between humans and AI-powered robots.

The official synopsis of the film describes a future war between humans and artificial intelligence, with Joshua recruited to hunt down and kill the Creator, an elusive architect of advanced AI who possesses a weapon capable of ending the war and threatening mankind. However, Joshua and his team soon discover that the world-ending weapon they were tasked with destroying is an AI in the form of a young child.

In addition to John David Washington, The Creator also stars Gemma Chan, Ken Watanabe, Sturgill Simpson, Madeleine Yuna Voyles, and Allison Janney in prominent roles.

The film is set to release on September 29, generating anticipation among sci-fi enthusiasts and fans of Gareth Edwards’ previous works.