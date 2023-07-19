To counter BJP leader’s prediction, Mamata says, ‘Overturn a tumbler before…’

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched a vicious attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging that the party is paralysed by fear as their government’s strength has weakened ever since the Bengaluru meeting, just a day after the Opposition announced their coalition called ‘INDIA.’

In response to a BJP leader’s forecast that her administration will be toppled in another five months, Mamata Banerjee urged the party to first ‘overturn a tumbler’ before attempting to topple the TMC administration.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader attacked the saffron party while speaking to media in front of the SSKM Hospital in Kolkata, saying, ‘The BJP’s only job is to create unrest, violence, and divide people on the basis of religion. They will get a decisive reply. The people will seek revenge by voting against them (BJP). INDIA will face the battle.’

Mamata Banerjee responded forcefully to BJP MP Shantanu Thakur’s predictions that the TMC administration will fall within five months, saying, ‘Ask them (BJP) to overturn a tumbler and then try to topple our government. They should realise that their government at the Centre will fall very soon. Since yesterday (when INDIA was formed), the BJP camp is shivering with fear.’

The Trinamool Congress chief even claimed that the BJP was trembling with fear following the announcement of the ‘INDIA,’ a coalition by 26 non-BJP parties, during a conclave in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

The 26 non-BJP parties’ establishment on Tuesday of the ‘Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA)’ set the tone for their coordinated campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The group seeks to work together to oppose the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which is in power.