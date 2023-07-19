Union Health Ministry eased COVID-19 guidelines for international travellers

The Union Health Ministry has relaxed COVID-19 criteria for international visitors even further, eliminating the previous necessity for RT-PCR testing of a random 2% subgroup of overseas visitors. The rules have been relaxed in light of the pervasive coronavirus scenario and significant advances in vaccine coverage around the world.

The new rules will take effect at midnight on July 20. However, the ministry stated that the previous recommendation for preventive steps to be taken by airlines and overseas travellers in the context of Covid will continue to apply.