B R Sharma took oath as the State Election Commissioner of J-K

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief secretary B R Sharma was sworn in as the Union Territory’s State Election Commissioner on Thursday. Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, administered the oath of office to Sharma at the Raj Bhavan here.

B R Sharma was named State Election Commissioner last week. On February 1, his predecessor, K K Sharma, finished his term. B R Sharma will serve as SEC until the age of 65.

B R Sharma, a 1984-batch IAS official from the Jammu area, served as chief secretary of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir from 2015 to 2017. He has also held the positions of Additional Secretary in the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Jammu and Kashmir.