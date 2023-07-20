BBC Player and BBC Kids will be available on Prime Video

On Thursday, Prime Video and BBC Studios announced that BBC Player and BBC Kids will be accessible as a value-added channel on the streamer’s platform.

According to a press release, Prime Video customers will be able to enjoy a curated line-up of popular British content encompassing original British dramas, comedy, documentaries, factual shows, entertainment, lifestyle programming, and children’s shows through the channel.

Subscribers can purchase an annual add-on membership to BBC Player on the Prime Video app for Rs 599, which includes full access to BBC Kids. Members can also subscribe to BBC Kids for Rs 199 per year, according to the firm.

“We are thrilled to bring BBC Player and BBC Kids to Indian audiences for the first time.” We are overjoyed to be collaborating with Prime Video to create these subscription-based video on demand services.

“These brands will offer a curated, multi-genre content line-up, offering the best of British entertainment to the discerning Indian audience,” said Stanley Fernandes, Vice President, Distribution BBC Studios, South Asia.