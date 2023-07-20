Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty settle at fresh closing highs

Mumbai: Indian equity indices settled at fresh closing highs today. This is for sixth day in a row that the domestic benchmark indices are ending high. BSE Sensex settled at 67,571.90, up 474.46 points or 0.71%. NSE Nifty ended at 19,979.20, up 146.00 points or 0.74%. This was the fresh closing high of both indices.

About 1718 shares advanced, 1574 shares declined, and 130 shares remained unchanged. Top gainers in the market were ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, ICICI Bank and Cipla. Top losers losers were Reliance Industries, Infosys, UltraTech Cement, HCL Technologies and Bajaj Finserv. As many as 230 stocks, including ITC, ICICI Bank, Sun Pharma, Ashok Leyland, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Lupin and Tata Motors – DVR, hit their fresh 52-week highs in intraday trade on BSE.

Among sectors, FMCG, bank and pharma indices rose 1% each and Oil & Gas index up 0.5%. On the other hand, Information Technology index down 0.8 % and power index fell 0.4%. BSE Midcap and smallcap indices ended on flat note.