Supreme Court expresses concern on death of cheetahs in MP’s Kuno National Park; Urges for positive action

New Delhi The Supreme Court on Thursday expressed its concern on the death of cheetahs in Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh and asked the Centre to take some positive steps regarding this. However, Centre apprised the top court that 50 percent deaths on translocation is normal. A bench of Justices BR Gavai, JB Pardiwala and Prashant Kumar Mishra made these observations while hearing the issue related to the death of cheetahs.

Taking note of the deaths of two cheetahs last week, the court asked the Centre why were they making it a prestige issue. The court also questioned why the cheetahs are put in one place. The court suggested the Centre take some positive steps. Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, representing the government, responded to the court that they are doing their best efforts for the project. She apprised the court that 50 per cent of deaths on translocation are normal. The court sought to know the issue of whether they are suited to the climate or facing Kidney or respiratory issues or not. ASG replied that the infections were leading to the deaths. The court remarked that one of the sanctuaries in Rajasthan is known for leopards and suggested the court consider this aspect.

Twelve cheetahs from South Africa arrived on February 18 in Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park after South Africa signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in the re-introduction of Cheetahs in India to establish a viable cheetah population in the Asian country. Earlier, eight cheetahs brought from Namibia were released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Kuno National Park on the occasion of his birthday on September 17, 2022. One Cheetah died due to illness recently. The MoU on the reintroduction of cheetahs to India facilitates cooperation between the parties to establish a viable and secure cheetah population in India, promotes conservation and ensures that expertise is shared and exchanged, and capacity is built, to promote cheetah conservation.