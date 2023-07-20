Supreme Court Expresses Deep Disturbance Over Manipur Video; Calls for Immediate Action

The Supreme Court has expressed profound concern and dismay over a distressing video that emerged from Manipur, showing two women being paraded naked. The court, led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, made this remark on Thursday, terming the incident “simply unacceptable.” In response to the shocking visuals, the bench, including Justices P S Narasimha and Manoj Misra, directed both the Central and state governments to take immediate and decisive measures. They further emphasized that the authorities must update the apex court on the actions taken.

“We will give a little time to the government to act; otherwise, we will take action if nothing is happening on the ground,” the bench asserted.

Following the video’s circulation on May 4, tensions have escalated in the hills of Manipur, adding to the gravity of the situation. The footage depicted two women from one of the warring communities being subjected to the appalling act by a group of men from the opposing side. The incident has sparked widespread concern and calls for swift and appropriate intervention from the authorities.