Tragic Landslide in Maharashtra’s Raigad Claims 10 Lives

A tragic and massive landslide has struck the Raigad district of Maharashtra, claiming the lives of at least 10 people. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) swiftly took charge of rescue operations, managing to save 75 people so far. Four rescue units were deployed to extricate villagers trapped under the debris, but some reports suggest the death toll may rise to 15.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde arrived at the site and offered support to the personnel engaged in rescue efforts. He expressed his concern, saying, “This village was not in the list of landslide-prone villages. Our priority now is to rescue those still trapped beneath the rubble.”

The challenging terrain and topography in the affected area are presenting obstacles for the rescue team. Despite keeping two helicopters ready for the operation, they remain grounded until the weather clears, as officials explained.

The landslide has taken a severe toll on the hamlet, burying around 17 of its 50 houses under debris. This village, called Irshalwadi, lies approximately six kilometers from the Morbe dam, which supplies water to Navi Mumbai. The rescued survivors have been admitted to a hospital in Navi Mumbai, according to Minister Uday Samant.

The incident occurred late on Wednesday, around 11 pm, at Irshalwadi village in Khalapur tehsil, approximately 80 km from Mumbai. Irshalwadi is a tribal village that is not accessible by road, and the nearest location with road access is Chowk village on the Mumbai-Pune Highway. In the search and rescue efforts, the district administration has requested assistance from trekkers familiar with the area.

This disaster marks the most significant landslide in Maharashtra since the devastating incident at Malin village in Ambegaon tehsil of Pune district on July 30, 2014. In that tragedy, nearly the entire tribal village, comprising around 50 families, was engulfed by the landslide. The rescue operation ceased with a death toll of 153, leaving only the school building standing as a reminder of the village’s past.