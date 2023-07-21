400 kg tomatoes stolen from farmer

An official claimed on Friday that a farmer in Maharashtra’s Pune area has reported theft of 400 kg of tomatoes, whose prices have risen across the country in recent weeks. The farmer told authorities that the crime cost him roughly Rs 20,000.

In several places, the tomato sells for between Rs 100 and Rs 200 per kilo. Complainant Arun Dhome told police that he collected tomatoes from his property on Sunday and drove them to his home in Shirur tehsil with the assistance of labourers.

Dhome stated that he intended to sell the tomatoes at the market. However, when Dhome awoke on Monday morning, he realised that 20 cartons of the valuable produce weighing 400 kg had gone missing. “When Dhome realised his tomatoes had been stolen, he went to the Shirur police station and filed a complaint,” added the officer.

According to a senior police station official, a case has been filed and an investigation is underway. Another Pune area farmer recently made national headlines after selling 18,000 cartons of tomatoes for Rs 3 crore.