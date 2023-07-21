After hearing police siren, thieves who attempted to rob bank in Nashik fled

In Nashik, Maharashtra, a bank’s strong room’s concrete slab was attempted to be broken in an attempt to steal from the institution, according to a police official on Friday. The police have since opened a case in this regard.

The official claimed that despite the bank’s lack of an alarm system or CCTV camera, the criminals may have fled the scene when they heard a police patrol car’s siren.

On the night between Wednesday and Thursday, the incident happened in the city’s Ambad MIDC area. According to the source, unidentified individuals cut a window grille to gain access to the bank from behind.

Additionally, they cracked the concrete slab that covered the bank’s safe. He claimed there was no evidence of attempts to break into the locker. The official speculated that the burglars may have left the area when they heard a police patrol car’s siren.

When the personnel arrived at the bank on Thursday morning, they found the evidence of the attempted heist. Cash and valuables were still in tact when the crew opened the strong room.

The police dispatched a dog squad and a team of forensic specialists to the scene after learning about the crime.

According to the official, the bank lacks a security guard programme, alarm system, or CCTV cameras. He added that an inquiry is ongoing and that the bank has received a letter from the Ambad police regarding the absence of security measures.