Deliciously Crispy Roast Duck Recipe

Ingredients:

– 1 whole duck (around 4-5 pounds)

– 2 tablespoons kosher salt

– 1 tablespoon five-spice powder

– 1 teaspoon garlic powder

– 1 teaspoon onion powder

– 1 teaspoon ground black pepper

– 2 tablespoons honey

– 2 tablespoons soy sauce

– 2 tablespoons rice vinegar

– 1 tablespoon vegetable oil

Instructions:

1. Prepare the duck: Remove the giblets and excess fat from the cavity of the duck. Rinse the duck thoroughly under cold water and pat it dry with paper towels. Use a sharp knife to score the skin of the duck in a crosshatch pattern, being careful not to cut too deep into the meat.

2. Dry brine the duck: Mix the kosher salt, five-spice powder, garlic powder, onion powder, and ground black pepper in a small bowl. Rub the mixture all over the duck, both inside and outside. Place the duck on a plate or tray and refrigerate, uncovered, for at least 6 hours or preferably overnight. This process helps to draw out moisture and improves the texture of the skin.

3. Preheat the oven: Preheat your oven to 375°F (190°C).

4. Make the glaze: In a small saucepan, combine the honey, soy sauce, rice vinegar, and vegetable oil. Heat the mixture over low heat, stirring until the honey is dissolved. Set aside.

5. Roast the duck: Place the duck on a roasting rack inside a roasting pan, breast side up. If you don’t have a roasting rack, you can use halved onions or potatoes to lift the duck off the bottom of the pan. Pour about 1 cup of water into the bottom of the roasting pan to create steam and prevent the drippings from burning.

6. Brush the glaze: After the duck has roasted for about 30 minutes, remove it from the oven and brush it with the glaze. Return the duck to the oven and repeat the glazing process every 30 minutes. Roast the duck until the skin is crispy and deep golden brown, and the internal temperature in the thickest part of the thigh reaches 165°F (74°C). This should take about 2 to 2.5 hours, depending on the size of the duck.

7.Rest and serve: Once the duck is cooked, remove it from the oven and let it rest for about 10-15 minutes before carving. This allows the juices to redistribute and the skin to become even crispier. Carve the duck and serve it with your favorite side dishes.