Increased risk of water-borne diseases: Delhi govt issues advisory

The Delhi government has issued an advice warning of an increased risk of developing water-borne diseases such as diarrhoea, dysentery, and cholera during the rainy season. On Friday, the municipal health department issued a caution, which was carried in numerous major newspapers.

The advise outlines the dos and don’ts that must be observed throughout the monsoon season. Water-borne infections spread as a result of consuming contaminated water, ice, or food.

The recommendation advises individuals to consume home-cooked fresh meals, practise excellent personal cleanliness, use ORS solutions to prevent dehydration, and seek medical attention if they experience vomiting, jaundice, or fever. It has also asked people not to eat uncooked food by the side of the road, such as sliced fruits. They are also advised not to urinate or defecate in public. Authorities had previously warned that there was a risk of the spread of water-borne and vector-borne diseases in the aftermath of recent flooding in sections of Delhi.