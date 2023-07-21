IndiGo Airlines announces new direct flight service connecting these cities

Varanasi: Leading private air carrier in the country, IndiGo Airlines announced new domestic flight service. The airline will operate a direct flight connecting Varanasi with Lucknow.

The inaugural flight is scheduled to take off on August 10. The total duration of the flight from Lucknow to Varanasi will be 70 minutes approximately. On the other hand, the return journey from Varanasi to Lucknow will take 55 minutes.

The flight will operate every week on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. The flight from Lucknow’s Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport will depart at 2:20 PM and will touch down at Varanasi’s Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport at 3:30 PM. The return journey from Varanasi to Lucknow will be from 4:05 PM till 5 PM.

Passengers who want to book the flight can do so from the official website of IndiGo Airlines. The fare for one-way journey between Varanasi and Lucknow will cost around Rs 2,500.

Earlier, IndiGo Airlines started a new flight route connecting Mumbai with Durgapur, West Bengal, while also resuming flights between Mumbai and Kannur in Kerala. The new route became operational on July 1.