Kia Motors launches 2023 Kia Seltos Facelift in India: Price, features

Mumbai: Kia Motors has launched the Seltos Facelift in the Indian markets. The price starts at Rs 10.89 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes upto Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Kia opened the order books for the updated compact SUV on July 14 and garnered 13,424 bookings in a single day. The SUV can be booked at a token amount of Rs 25000. Interested buyers can get their bookings done either by visiting the official Kia India website or heading to any of the authorized Kia India dealerships.

The new SUV is offered in three engine options: a 1.5-litre petrol (115PS/144Nm) paired with either a 6-speed manual or a CVT gearbox, a 1.5-litre diesel (116PS/250Nm) with a 6-speed automatic or a 6-speed iMT, and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol (160PS/253Nm) mated to either a 6-speed iMT or a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

The SUV features a dual 10.25-inch displays (touchscreen infotainment and digital driver’s display), dual-zone climate control, wireless phone charger, ambient lighting, ventilated front seats and a panoramic sunroof.

Safety features include 6 airbags as standard, electronic stability control (ESC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a 360-degree camera, and a host of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features like front collision warning, lane-keep assist, and adaptive cruise control. The new SUV comes with features such as Dual Screen Panoramic Display with 26.04 cm Fully Digital Cluster & 26.03 cm HD Touchscreen Navigation, Dual Zone Fully Automatic Air Conditioner, and R18 46.20 cm Crystal Cut Glossy Black Alloy Wheels.