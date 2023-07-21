Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned for the day

On Friday, Rajya Sabha sessions were adjourned for the day due to opposition outrage over a variety of topics, including the situation in violence-hit Manipur.

The Upper House of Parliament, which had been adjourned in the morning session due to the Manipur problem and the Chair removing certain words from the proceedings, was met with raucous applause when it reconvened for the post-lunch session.

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar reminded the House of the meeting of the business advisory committee conducted on Thursday and requested that the committee’s report be considered and tabled. He then adjourned the house’s sessions for the day. The Rajya Sabha will convene on Monday.