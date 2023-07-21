Low-intensity earthquake strikes Manipur

Ukhrul: A low-intensity earthquake measuring 3.5 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Ukhrul in Manipur in the early hours of Friday. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at a depth of 20 kilometres. There is no reports of casualties or damages are known yet.

The northeastern region of the country is situated in a high seismic zone. The northeastern states are included in the Seismic Zone 5. So, earthquakes are a frequent phenomenon in the area.

Earlier on Friday, three earthquakes were felt in Rajasthan’s Jaipur in a span of half an hour. The earthquake of magnitude 3.4 occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres.