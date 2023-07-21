Monsoon session of Parliament : Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2.30 pm

After an uproar over the violence in Manipur and the Chair removing phrases from House proceedings, Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned in the pre-lunch session on Friday. Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar suspended proceedings until 2.30 p.m. after TMC’s Derek O’Brien raised a point of order about the removal of certain terms from Thursday’s House proceedings.

The first day of Parliament’s Monsoon session saw strong debate over ethnic violence in Manipur and a video of two women being paraded naked in the northeastern state. While the House proceedings were disrupted by protesters, Dhankhar removed references by O’Brien to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s response to the state’s condition. On Friday, he attempted to raise a point of order on the deletion of words. “Three words were removed. I said yesterday that the prime minister should open his mouth on Manipur,” he remarked, asking if any of the phrases were inappropriate for Parliamentary proceedings.

The Chairman repeatedly questioned what his point of order was, and as O’Brien attempted to clarify, the House descended into chaos. Dhankhar then delayed the hearing till 2.30 p.m.