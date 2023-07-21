Supporters of Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad seek Z-plus protection for him

On Friday, tens of thousands of followers of the Bhim Army gathered at the Jantar Mantar in this city to protest the recent assault on Chandrashekhar Azad, the leader of the organisation, and to seek Z-plus protection for him.

On June 28, unidentified assailants fired shots at Chandrashekar, a co-founder of the Bhim Army and the national president of the Azad Samaj Party (Kanshiram). The Dalit leader was shot, although he only received a minor injury.

The protest was also attended by leaders and members of the Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal, two of the newly established party’s allies in Uttar Pradesh.

Representatives from a number of Dalit organisations also joined, and at a protest site, ‘Jai Bhim’ and other pro-BR Ambedkar cries were uttered. While Bhim Army followers wore blue caps and sashes, SP and RLD supporters wore their distinctive red and green caps.

A larger protest might be staged, according to Anuj Kumar, a Bhim Army member from Saharanpur, if Chandrashekhar is not given security by the government.

Another supporter from Rajasthan named Vishnu said the attack should be the subject of a CBI investigation. According to a statement from the Azad Samaj Party, the entire Bahujan population was the target of the attack rather than a specific person.

‘This is a part of a larger pattern where the Opposition has been under continual threat in the country either through the misuse of government machinery like ED, and CBI or through violent means such as this,’ it said.

‘Despite repeated appeals to the Central Government and the State Government of Uttar Pradesh, with proof that Chandrashekhar Azad is in dire risk, the authorities refused to grant him the required security,’ the statement said.

The party demanded Z+ security for Chandrashekhar as the threats against him have not stopped and his life is at severe risk.