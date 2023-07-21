Tata Motors launches 2 new variants of Altroz: Price, features

Mumbai: Leading automobile manufacturer in the country, Tata Motors has introduced two new variants in its Altroz lineup. The new cars are named XM and XM(S), priced at Rs 6.90 lakhs and Rs 7.35 lakhs, respectively (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The new cars feature steering-mounted controls, driver seat height adjuster, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs. Tata Motors is now offering four power windows and remote keyless entry with follow me home lamps, as standard features across all manual petrol variants of Altroz. Other features include reverse parking camera, driver seat height adjuster, cruise control, and a top-end dashboard for the XM and XM(S) variants.

Also Read: Know all facts about FAD diets

Altroz is offered with two petrol engine options–a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit , a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol mill and a 1.5-litre diesel mill. All three engines are paired with a 5-speed manual transmission as standard, while the naturally aspirated petrol engine is also available with a 6-speed DCT automatic transmission. There is also a CNG version of the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine.