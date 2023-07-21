UAE authorities announce partial road closures on these key roads

Abu Dhabi: Authorities in the UAE have announced partial road closures. Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority said that there will be a partial road closure of Sheikh Khalid bin Muhammad Al Qasimi Street. The road will be closed for maintenance works in two phases. The first phase will until July 25, while the second phase will be from July 26 until July 30. The authority urged motorists to use alternative roads.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold prices remain unchanged

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) in Abu Dhabi informed that there will be a partial road closure of King Abdullah Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street in Abu Dhabi until Monday July 24. The ITC also announced partial road closures of Mohammed Bin Khalifa Street and Baniyas Street in Al Ain from Saturday until August 3.