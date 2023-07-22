4 employees suspended by Tihar administrator after Yasin Malik’s Supreme Court appearance

The Tihar administrator suspended four employees on Saturday, a day after the Supreme Court expressed worry about Yasin Malik, the leader of the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) and a defendant in a case involving the sponsorship of terrorism, being present physically in court.

One deputy superintendent, two assistant superintendents, and one head warden are among the personnel who have been suspended.

After Kashmiri separatist Yasin Malik appeared in court on Friday, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta called attention to a “serious lapse” in the security of the Supreme Court. Mehta said in a letter to Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla that the jail officials who brought Yasin Malik had jeopardised the security of the Supreme Court.

‘It is my firm view that this is a serious security lapse. A person with a terrorist and secessionist background like Yasin Malik who is not only a convict in a terror funding case but has known connections with terror organisations in Pakistan could have escaped, could have been forcibly taken away or could have been killed,’ Mehta wrote.

The court had previously voiced its disapproval with Yasin Malik’s appearance earlier in the day on Friday. As soon as the hearing got underway, a bench of Justices Surya Kant and Dipankar Dutta said, ‘Justice Dutta can’t hear this matter.’

Tushar Mehta emphasised that Yasin Malik is the subject of an order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs pursuant to Section 268 of the Criminal Procedure Code, which forbids the jail staff from removing the mentioned offender from the jail grounds.