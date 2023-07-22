Delhi’s green cover to be increased to 25 per cent: CM Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday that the national capital’s green cover should be enhanced from 23% to 25% in the coming years to make it the world’s greenest and cleanest city. Kejriwal stated at a Van Mahotsav attended by Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena that more than one crore saplings will be planted across the city this year.

According to him, 27.5 lakh saplings have already been planted. According to Kejriwal, Delhi’s green cover was 23%, which was higher than cities like as Mumbai, Kolkata, and Bengaluru, as well as London and New York. 5.5 lakh seedlings were planted at the Asola Bhati Mines wildlife reserve during the ceremony.