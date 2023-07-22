Deliciously Vibrant Beetroot Poori

Here’s a simple recipe to make delicious beetroot pooris:

Ingredients:

– 1 medium-sized beetroot, washed, peeled, and grated

– 2 cups whole wheat flour (atta)

– 1/2 teaspoon salt

– 1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds (optional)

– Water, as needed

– Oil, for deep frying

Instructions:

1. Prepare the Beetroot:

– Wash the beetroot thoroughly and peel the skin.

– Grate the beetroot finely using a grater. Alternatively, you can blend it to a smooth paste in a food processor or blender.

2. Make the Poori Dough:

– In a large mixing bowl, combine the grated beetroot, whole wheat flour, salt, and cumin seeds (if using).

– Mix well and knead the dough using water. Add water gradually and knead until you get a soft, smooth, and pliable dough. The amount of water needed may vary depending on the moisture content of the beetroot.

3. Rest the Dough:

– Once the dough is ready, apply a little oil on its surface to prevent it from drying out.

– Cover the dough with a damp cloth and let it rest for about 15-20 minutes. This resting time will help the dough become more manageable and the flavors to meld together.

4. Heat Oil:

– In a deep frying pan or a kadai, heat enough oil for frying the pooris. The oil should be at medium-high heat.

5. Roll and Fry the Pooris:

– Divide the rested dough into small lemon-sized balls.

– Take one dough ball, flatten it slightly, and then roll it out into a small disc using a rolling pin. Aim for a diameter of around 3-4 inches.

– Check if the oil is hot enough by dropping a tiny piece of dough into the oil. It should sizzle and rise to the surface.

– Gently slide the rolled poori into the hot oil and fry it until it puffs up and turns golden brown on both sides. Fry one poori at a time to maintain even cooking.

6. Drain and Serve:

– Once the poori is cooked, remove it from the oil using a slotted spoon, allowing the excess oil to drain back into the pan.

– Place the fried beetroot poori on a plate lined with paper towels to absorb any remaining oil.

– Repeat the rolling and frying process for the rest of the dough balls.

Beetroot pooris can be served hot with a side of curry, chutney, or any accompaniment of your choice. They make a visually appealing and tasty addition to your meal.