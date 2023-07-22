Gulf country issues Ashura holiday circular

Manama: Bahrain issued a circular regarding the Ashura commemoration holiday. His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister issued the circular on the occasion of the Ashura holiday.

According to the circular, the Kingdom’s ministries and public institutions will be closed on Friday and Saturday, 28-29 July. The circular also stipulates that as Friday and Saturday coincide with two official public holidays, Sunday and Monday, 30-31 July, will be given in lieu.

Ashura is a day of commemoration in Islam. It occurs annually on the 10th of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar.