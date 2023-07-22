‘Invincible’ Season 2 Premieres at Prime Video

The critically praised adult cartoon series “Invincible” will return to Prime Video in November for its second season, the streaming company announced on Saturday. Skybound Entertainment’s superhero series will release the first half of its eight-episode second season on November 3, with new episodes falling weekly. Season two’s second half will broadcast in early 2024.

“Invincible” will be exclusively available on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories worldwide. The streamer unveiled the debut information of “Invincible” S2 during the series’ San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) panel, along with a teaser trailer, extended episode clip, and character images.

The show is based on the pioneering comic book by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley and follows 18-year-old Mark Grayson, who is exactly like any other person his age except his father is (or was) the world’s most powerful superhero. Seteven Yeun, Sandra Oh, Zazie Beetz, Grey DeLisle, Chris Diamantopoulos, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Seth Rogen, and J.K. Simmons star in the series. Kirkman, David Alpert, Catherine Winder, Simon Racioppa, Margaret M. Dean, Rogen, and Evan Goldberg serve as executive producers.