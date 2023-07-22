LDF to Hold State-Wide Mass Agitation in Solidarity with Manipur Amidst Violence

LDF convener E P Jayarajan announced the left front’s plan to organize a state-wide mass agitation in support of the people affected by the recent violence in Manipur. On July 27, more than 1,000 individuals, including women, will participate in the ‘Save Manipur’ movement in every Assembly constituency.

During a press conference following the LDF meeting, E P Jayarajan blamed the BJP-led state government for the unrest in Manipur and expressed deep concern over the ethnic riots in the region. He emphasized that the situation had allowed “Mafia groups or hit gangs” to gain control, making Manipur unique in its strife. The LDF aims to raise its voice against violence and protest the atrocities against women in Manipur through the mass agitation.

Furthermore, Jayarajan criticized the central government for its lack of efforts in restoring peace in Manipur. The planned mass movement will take place from 10 am to 2 pm on July 27 and will be held in 140 assembly constituencies across Kerala.

In anticipation of the agitation, LDF has scheduled meetings in each district and constituency on July 23 and July 24, respectively.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed his shock over the violence in Manipur and the attacks on Kuki women. He alleged that the Christian community in Manipur was being targeted by the assailants. Pinarayi criticized those responsible for restoring peace for exacerbating the situation. He urged people who believe in democracy to act responsibly to counter moves that could strengthen communal polarization.

Since May 3, when a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ protested the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, more than 160 people have lost their lives, and several others have been injured in the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur.