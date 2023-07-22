Lisa Franchetti as first woman admiral to lead U.S. Navy

President Joe Biden stated on Friday that he will nominate Admiral Lisa Franchetti to command the United States Navy, making her the first woman to occupy the role and serve on the Joint Chiefs of Staff. However, it is unclear whether the Senate will confirm her before her predecessor leaves office, since a Republican legislator is blocking more than 200 top military appointments in order to protest the Pentagon’s decision to aid troops who must fly to have abortions.

“Franchetti will bring to our nation 38 years of dedicated service as a commissioned officer, including her current role as Vice Chief of Naval Operations,” Biden said in a statement. “She is only the second woman in US Navy history to achieve the rank of four-star admiral, and if confirmed, she will be the first woman to serve as Chief of Naval Operations and on the Joint Chiefs of Staff,” he said.Franchetti has commanded a guided missile ship, a destroyer squadron, and two carrier strike groups during his career.

Among other things, she was deputy commander of US naval forces in Europe and Africa, as well as deputy chief of naval operations for warfighting development. In September 2022, she was appointed vice head of naval operations.